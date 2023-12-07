Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 12,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 27,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,312,677 shares in the company, valued at $54,029,925.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $219,431 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

