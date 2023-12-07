PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 2,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

PCCW Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

About PCCW

(Get Free Report)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.