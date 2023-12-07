Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading 1.4% Higher

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.50. 21,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 92,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Up 12.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

