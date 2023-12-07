Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 3.4%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 7,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 58,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

