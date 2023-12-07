IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 320,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 101,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

