NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Down 14.4%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 207,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 33,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

NuZee Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuZee

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of NuZee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders and Twin Peaks brands. NuZee, Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

