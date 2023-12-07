Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Trading Up 0.9%

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Battle North Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $283.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 41.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

