IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
IGG Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
IGG Company Profile
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
