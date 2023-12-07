Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 10,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mercari in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

