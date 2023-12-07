Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 10,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mercari in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Mercari Company Profile
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
