2,423 Shares in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 25,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

