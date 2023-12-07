West Tower Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after purchasing an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,234,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

