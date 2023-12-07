West Tower Group LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Up 0.8 %

TFX opened at $229.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average of $221.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.