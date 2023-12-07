Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $5.04 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

