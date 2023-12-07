Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1,204.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 777.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.70. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

