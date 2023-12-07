West Tower Group LLC Invests $45,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

