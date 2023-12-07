West Tower Group LLC Purchases Shares of 659 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $221,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,920 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

