197 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $204.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.51. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

