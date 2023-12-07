West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.74.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

