Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 603.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,181 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

