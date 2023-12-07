Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14,961.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

