Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Keep Network has a market cap of $118.31 million and approximately $402,727.17 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,843,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
