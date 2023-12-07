CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $40.65 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,306.64 or 1.00017639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009820 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008374 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003521 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05094247 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $3,381,152.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

