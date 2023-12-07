Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $298.63 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $298.63 million and approximately $9.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001162 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,372,810,920 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

