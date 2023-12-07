aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $420.14 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $420.14 million and approximately $41.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002404 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,504,996 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.