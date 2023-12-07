STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Tops $133.95 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $133.95 million and approximately $491,747.60 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

