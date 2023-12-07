Nano (XNO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.77 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $104.07 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,299.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.00563559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00402247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00118796 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.