Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.34 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $15,749.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,299.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00168140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.02 or 0.00563559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.17 or 0.00402247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00048673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00118796 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,231,385 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.