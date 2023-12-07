Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

