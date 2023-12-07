Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

