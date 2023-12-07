Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to ~$38.41-38.79, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.55 billion.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $133.95 on Thursday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.92.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 9.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

