Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 44,250 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,250 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

SRCL stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -983.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

