Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 0.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

