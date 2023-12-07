Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Super Micro Computer worth $118,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Jetstream Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $253.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.69. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

