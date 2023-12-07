Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,373 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Quanta Services worth $122,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.65. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

