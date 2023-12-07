Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,760,328 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

