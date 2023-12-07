Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 199,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after purchasing an additional 184,581 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

