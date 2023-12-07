Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 250,249 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,249 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Roblox worth $149,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,522,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Roblox by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 126.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,180 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

