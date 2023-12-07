Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $143.56 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NetEase worth $143,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 0.2 %

NTES stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.33. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.32 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

