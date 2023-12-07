Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 637,381 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 637,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $146,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

