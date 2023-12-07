Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 27,173 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,173 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,607,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,116,000 after buying an additional 2,933,727 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $5,016,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 128,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,028,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.