Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,640 RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,367 shares of company stock worth $4,006,578 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBC opened at $259.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.24. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $267.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

