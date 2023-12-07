Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $148,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $267.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $196.11 and a 1 year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

