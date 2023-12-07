Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 48.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.49. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

