Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 244 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $39,538,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $261.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.86 and its 200-day moving average is $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

