Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in APA by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APA opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

