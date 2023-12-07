Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,445 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $120,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,093.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,050.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,185.66.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

