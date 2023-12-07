Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,776,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $134,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

