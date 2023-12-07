Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

