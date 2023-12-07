Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 12,689 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 617,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $866,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

