1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 13,547 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 208.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 126.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

